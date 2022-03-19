Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a rare road victory against the Toronto Raptors last night. Although Russell Westbrook's clutch performance made the difference in the game, James led the charge in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers are nowhere near where many expected them to be, coming into the season. The Purple and Gold are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings. Their poor showing has largely been a result of injuries and Westbrook's struggles this season.

Despite the team's struggles, James has been sensational, averaging 29.7 points (third-best in the league), 8.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Later tonight (March 19), the Lakers will square off against the Washington Wizards, and James' availability is a source of concern for fans.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends against LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

According to the Lakers' official injury report, James is listed as "questionable" ahead of tonight's tie against the Wizards. He has been nursing a knee injury since the end of January, which has kept him out for six games so far.

SG/SF Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is probable and PF Carmelo Anthony (illness) is not on the injury report. NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers PF LeBron James (knee), C Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) and SG Wayne Ellington (illness) are questionable for tonight's game vs. the Wizards. SG/SF Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is probable and PF Carmelo Anthony (illness) is not on the injury report. https://t.co/HWViwUZwOH

James' minutes have been a concern, as the team captain logged 45 minutes in the overtime win against the Raptors last night. The team might be looking to give him a rest, but would love to see their leading scorer on the floor to build on their momentum.

When will LeBron James return?

James is not operating at full health, but it is safe to say he will be available for the remainder of the season unless he aggravates the injury. The four-time NBA champ has said that only rest will help him recover fully, but does not have that luxury at this point.

The Lakers have 12 more games before the end of the regular season, and there is a chance James will be available for a good number of those, especially if they hope to reach the playoffs.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

It hasn't been smooth sailing with James in the lineup even as he delivers spectacular performances every other night. It is difficult to imagine this Lakers team winning a game without the King.

Even with a healthy Anthony Davis, the Lakers might not have enough depth to guarantee consistent wins, but many still believe they could make a deep run in the playoffs. Regardless of how things turn out, the Lakers' best chance of winning is with James.

Edited by Parimal