Is LeBron James playing against the Warriors? Latest injury update on Lakers star ahead of matchup (12th May 2023)

LeBron James is listed as probable and will be a game-time decision. Reports say he will play in Game 6 on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers host the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the Western conference finals with a win.

The Warriors are 2-0 in elimination games this postseason. Curry set a record earlier in these playoffs for most points in a Game 7 when he dropped 50 to eliminate the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Anthony Davis is also listed as probable for the Lakers but is expected to play. The Lakers will be without Mo Bamba once again, while the Warriors may be without Andrew Wiggins who is listed as questionable.

Game Preview

The Lakers will look to continue defending their home court. They are undefeated at home in this series. Meanwhille, the Warriors have been one of the worst road teams in the league.

Golden State is 2-4 on the road this postseason. They were 11-30 on the road this season, which was fourth worst in the league.

Along with LeBron James, Anthony Davis is important to the Lakers as well. Davis can be a force on both ends and is the most dominant player in the paint when he plays with high intensity.

Davis recorded eight double-doubles in these playoffs, and LA is 7-1 in those games.

LA has won with defense in these playoffs. They have held Curry to 30 points or less in four of the five games in this series.

LeBron James and Co. may need to key on slowing down Warriors forward Draymond Green. Golden State is 4-0 in games when Green scores double digits. In the last game, the hot-headed big man scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds with four assists. If Green is more of a factor on offense, the Warriors can force a Game 7.

It will be interesting to see what kind of energy LeBron James plays with. The 20-year veteran has shown signs of tired legs and has already logged a lot of minutes on court in these playoffs. He played a whopping 43 minutes in the Game 4 win. He followed that up with 39 minutes in the Game 5 loss. The Lakers will need an active effort from the 38-year-old to close out the Warriors.

