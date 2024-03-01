Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest update on 4x All-NBA honoree's status (March 1)

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic will continue to be on the team's injury report, which is listed as questionable for the coming fixture against Boston Celtics on Friday.

The status of the five-time All-Star remains uncertain, pending evaluation by the team's medical staff closer to game time to determine his fitness to play in the second game of their season series.

The Mavericks currently hold the seventh spot in the West, snapping their two-game losing streak with the 136-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Friday's game marks the end of their East Coast road trip, ahead of a three-game homestand.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

This marks the first time Doncic has been noted for an ankle issue, having been previously listed with a nasal injury for the Mavericks' past nine games, playing through all thus far.

His nasal condition seems not to have affected his performance, yet the new concern over his ankle introduces a layer of unpredictability regarding his participation in Friday's match against Boston.

Should Luka be sidelined, Irving is poised to shoulder a greater offensive responsibility against his former team.

After missing a game due to an ankle sprain, he returned to play immediately, only to suffer a broken nose in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Luka sustained another facial injury on Feb. 12 against the Washington Wizards after receiving an elbow to the face. He was promptly escorted to the locker room for examination.

Despite a series of facial injuries, he has continued to play without missing any games, choosing not to wear a protective mask due to breathing issues.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Boston Celtics

The Slovenian superstar has played the Celtics 10 times in his career, splitting them 5-5.

He has averaged 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.2 rebounds on 49.5% shooting from the field, including 44.6% from beyond the arc on 8.3 attempts and 75% from the charity stripe.

In their last matchup, Doncic put up a triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists on 12 of 30 shooting at 40.0% from the field and 2 of 8 from the 3-point line at 25.0%.

Should Luka be unavailable for Friday's contest, the Mavericks will face a significant talent deficit, given the team's roster is built around their All-Star's strengths.

Even with him in the lineup, the matchup against Boston on the road poses a formidable challenge, as the Celtics have lost just three games at home and boast top-three rankings in net, offensive, and defensive ratings.