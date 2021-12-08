Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks host Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets in a tantalizing NBA 2021-22 season encounter that will take place at the American Airlines Center tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 107-111 loss to the Chicago Bulls and will be looking to get back on the winning track tonight. They are perched at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-7 record.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, are sixth in the Western Conference with a 11-11 record. They are coming off a 97-90 win against the Memphis Grizzlies and would like to continue building on that triumph.

Mavs fans will be curious to know talisman Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game, as he did not feature in the victory against the Grizzlies.

What is Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans

Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as probable for the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. He is dealing with left ankle soreness, and reports suggest that he also sprained his left thumb. However, since he is listed as probable, there is a good probability of Doncic featuring in the game against the Nets.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Mavs’ latest injury report for tonight vs. Nets:



— Luka and THJ upgraded from questionable to probable



— Sterling Brown a new addition with left foot soreness



— KP still probably, WCS still out Mavs’ latest injury report for tonight vs. Nets:— Luka and THJ upgraded from questionable to probable— Sterling Brown a new addition with left foot soreness— KP still probably, WCS still out https://t.co/Sm79tlM6G4

Luka Doncic has carried the Dallas Mavericks on his back this season, displaying MVP level consistency in his performances. He is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per season, shooting 44% from the field and 33% from down town. He also manages to average a steal per game, showing active hands on defense.

However, missing games due to injuries has severely hampered his MVP campaign. Players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have gained significant momentum, and Doncic will have to play out of his skin once he returns to action to enter the conversation again.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Dallas Mavericks will hope he suits up tonight and is in great health because the Brooklyn Nets have been a tough nut to crack this season. Despite Kyrie Irving's absence and James Harden's poor form, the Nets have managed to dominate thanks to Kevin Durant's superb start to the campaign, and the Mavs will need Luka Doncic to be able to put up a fight against him and the Nets.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar