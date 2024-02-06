Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Western Conference All-Star's status (February 6)

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is listed as available for the second night of the back-to-back. He was cleared to play after being listed as questionable for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Doncic has played in five back-to-back scheduled games out of the eight Mavericks have played all season. Despite dealing with a sore right ankle, Doncic logged 36 minutes in the Mavericks 118-102 win over the 76ers.

The Slovenian superstar ended the night with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists with a steal and 6 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 10 from the three. Doncic boasted the highest net rating with +17 for the game.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic had been dealing with a sore ankle since Jan. 5, which caused him to miss a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. His ankle woe continued to keep him sidelined for three straight games from Jan. 11 to 15, making a return against the LA Lakers.

However, in a loose ball situation during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic dove to the floor, where the former accidentally rolled on the latter's ailing right ankle.

The Mavericks superstar reportedly heard a 'pop' in his ankle, which continued bothering him throughout the game. He has missed eight games this season due to quad, back and ankle injuries.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

Luka Doncic has played the Brooklyn Nets 10 times in his career, boasting an 8-2 record. He has averaged 31.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists, which is better than his career averages.

His statistical highs include 49 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. In his most recent game against the Nets, Doncic was remarkable, scoring his career-high with 49 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 125-120 win on Oct. 27, 2023.

His availability against the Nets would be critical for the Mavericks as they have gone 4-6 in their previous 10, falling into the play-in contention. Doncic has been required to consistently put up scoring numbers to keep the Mavericks afloat.

He has scored the most points within his last five games, where the Mavericks have gone 3-2. They read: 73 against the Atlanta Hawks, a 45-point game against the Orlando Magic and 40 points against the Milwaukee Bucks .

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets game will be nationally televised on TNT and locally on Bally Sports SW DAL, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

