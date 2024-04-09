Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Mavericks MVP contender's status (April 9)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed their superstar Luka Doncic as available for the upcoming contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday on the road. The two teams match up for the second and final time this season, with the Mavericks looking to sweep the Hornets.

The Dallas Mavericks are fifth in the West with a two-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans. Demonstrating formidable prowess, Dallas has emerged as one of the NBA's premier teams over the past month, securing victory in nine of their past 10 matchups.

Their sole defeat during this stretch came at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. However, the Mavericks swiftly redeemed themselves with a triumphant home performance against the Warriors on Friday.

They prevailed as nine-point favorites in a thrilling 147-136 overtime showdown against the Rockets on Sunday. Impressively, Dallas has covered the spread in four of its past five games, further solidifying its dominance on the court.

Luka Doncic was sidelined on Friday due to a minor knee injury but returned to the court on Sunday. Despite the setback, the 25-year-old point guard continues to showcase his exceptional talent, maintaining an impressive season average of 33.9 points per game on 48.8% shooting from the field.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic's persistent struggle with right knee soreness prompted a downgrade in his status from doubtful to out for the matchup against the Warriors. Prior to this setback, the 25-year-old was contending with left Achilles soreness in the previous four games.

Despite these challenges, Doncic has demonstrated resilience, consistently receiving clearance to play just before tipoff for each contest.

The demanding role of leading the Mavericks' offense seems to have exacted a toll on their star player. This was evident when the Slovenian guard sustained a hamstring injury during their second faceoff with the Golden State Warriors, a hard-fought 109-99 win on March 13.

After he exited for the locker room during the fourth quarter, it became apparent that the All-Star would not be making a return to the court. Luka Doncic also missed the subsequent game against the OKC Thunder.

Throughout the season, Doncic has faced a series of injury setbacks. He faced a setback when he broke his nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Just one week later, in a cross-conference showdown against the Washington Wizards, Luka Doncic encountered yet another injury hurdle. He sustained a facial injury from an elbow, necessitating immediate evaluation.