Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 18)

Luka Doncic, the star player of the Dallas Mavericks, was questionable for some games due to a lower back contusion. However, as of December 18, he was reported to be "good to go" for the game on Monday against the Nuggets and 2x MVP Nikola Jokic for the marquee matchup.

In his most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 17, Luka Doncic delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 30 points in the first half and securing a triple-double by the third quarter. This marked his fifth triple-double of the season and the 61st of his career.

Notably, Doncic's remarkable achievement of scoring at least 30 points in 10 consecutive games has solidified his position as the 22nd player in NBA history to accomplish this feat, placing him in elite company.

Luka Doncic's stellar performance against the Trail Blazers also saw him make NBA history by surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's record for the most 40-point triple-doubles.

Luka Doncic's MVP-caliber season with Maverick's championship aspirations

Luka Doncic's exceptional play has positioned him as one of the top contenders for the MVP award, alongside stars like Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid. His on-court prowess and leadership have been instrumental in the Mavericks' strong performance, with the team currently holding a prominent position as the third seed in the league.

Luka's MVP candidacy is underpinned by his remarkable statistical achievements, including his exceptional scoring, playmaking, and rebounding abilities. As the Mavericks set their sights on a deep playoff run, Doncic's leadership and the collective performance of the team will be pivotal.

The team's strong positioning in the league has bolstered their championship aspirations, with Doncic emerging as the linchpin of their success. The support of key players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyrie Irving, alongside factors like team chemistry and strategic coaching, will play a crucial role in determining the Mavericks' playoff trajectory.

With Doncic's exceptional form and the team's cohesive play, the Mavericks are poised to be formidable contenders in the postseason, with the potential to make a significant impact and pursue their championship ambitions.

In 16 games against the Denver Nuggets throughout his career, Luka Doncic has demonstrated his exceptional all-around skills, averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 assists, and 8.0 rebounds.