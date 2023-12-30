Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 30)

Luka Doncic's availability for the game against the Warriors is indicated as probable. Due to left quad tightness, he was marked as questionable in the Mavericks' injury report that was turned in on Friday.

Despite Luka Doncic scoring an incredible 39 points in the Dallas Mavericks' most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Mavericks were defeated 113-110 by the Cavaliers.

Despite Doncic's impressive start to the game, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter, the Mavericks were unable to win. With Jarrett Allen recording a career-high 24 points, 23 rebounds, and six assists, the Cavaliers were able to win.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

A left quad issue has been plaguing Luka Doncic. During the team's Christmas Day victory over the Phoenix Suns, he made the injury worse. He was doubtful for the next several games because of left quadricep pain as a result, and it is still bothering him as he hasn't fully recovered from the strain.

Luka Doncic's stats vs the Golden State Warriors

Throughout Luka Doncic's career, he's performed well when facing the Warriors. He has averaged 30 points, eight rebounds to go with eight assists. This is consistent with his impressive record versus the Warriors, where in five postseason games he has averaged 32 points, six assists, and eight rebounds.

What historical feat has Luka Doncic achieved this season?

This season, Luka has set a number of records and reached significant milestones. In his 358th career game, Luka tied Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for the seventh-fewest games to achieve 10,000 points, becoming the sixth-youngest and seventh-fastest player to do so.

Luka Doncic has accomplished an incredible milestone by surpassing the storied record of 40-point triple-doubles held by Wilt Chamberlain.

His outstanding performance was acknowledged as he finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. With this accomplishment, he is ranked seventh all-time on the NBA triple-double chart.