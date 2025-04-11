Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability (April 11)

Luka Doncic doesn’t feature on the LA Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Houston Rockets on Friday. So, barring any unfortunate injuries in the lead up to the game, the Slovenian superstar should play.

He is arguably coming off of his most impactful performance in a Lakers uniform during a 112-97 rout of the Dallas Mavericks. It was an emotional night for Doncic as he made his way back to Dallas for the first time since being traded midseason. The emotions were for everyone to see as the jumbotron played a tribute video.

Doncic said after the game, via The Guardian:

“After that video, I was like, there’s no way I’m playing this game. So many moments, and I just went out there and just played basketball.”

While Luka Doncic teared up during the video, he didn’t let his emotions get the better of him. He had 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting, including 7 of 10 from the 3-point line. He also added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

While Doncic should play, LA continues to be without Maxi Kleber who is out with a foot injury. LeBron James is listed as probable with a groin injury.

This is an important game for the Lakers as a loss could drop them below the top four, which would result in them missing out on home court advantage. Also, as per the latest rankings, LA could face Houston in the second round, so, it is always beneficial to get a measure of your opponent this close to the postseason.

How has Luka Doncic fared against the Houston Rockets?

Luka Doncic has faced the Houston Rockets in 19 regular-season games, 18 of which came with the Mavericks. Doncic has a 13-6 record in those games, while averaging 30.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists. The numbers show how prolific Doncic has been against Houston.

In his last game against the Rockets on March 31, the Lakers won 104-98. Doncic had 20 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals, while shooting 6 of 16 from the floor.

How and where to watch Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers?

The Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

