Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Exploring Lakers superstar’s availability (March 20)

Luka Doncic doesn’t feature on the LA Lakers’ injury report for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Barring any last-minute mishaps, Doncic is expected to play against Milwaukee.

Doncic played a key role in a 120-108 win against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. He had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. He has now led LA to three straight wins in LeBron James’ absence.

Luka has dealt with ankle, calf, knee and back issues this season. The worst seems to be behind him though, as he has returned to form ahead of the postseason. He has played in 16 games for the Lakers after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks. In those games, he averaged 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals.

The Slovenian superstar needed some time to get going, but he has found his footing with three games of 30 points or more in the past five matchups.

While Doncic should play, the Lakers continue to be without LeBron James because of a groin injury. Maxi Kleber (right foot), Rui Hachimura (knee) and Trey Jemison III are out as well.

How has Luka Doncic fared against Milwaukee Bucks?

Luka Doncic has played the Milwaukee Bucks 11 times in the regular season. He has a dismal 3-8 record against Milwaukee. Seven of those losses came with Dallas. He also lost his only game as a Laker against the Bucks.

While Doncic and his teams have struggled to get wins against the Bucks, it doesn’t mean he has struggled personally. Indeed, he has averaged 31.0 points, 10.4 assists and 8.6 rebounds in those 11 games.

In his most recent game against Milwaukee on Mar. 13, Doncic had 45 points and 11 rebounds in a 126-106 loss.

How and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on Spectrum SportsNet and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

