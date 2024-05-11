Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 5-time NBA All-Star's Game 3 status (May 11)

Luka Doncic is questionable to play against the OKC Thunder in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis. Doncic has played through a nagging knee issue, which has worsened with every game and has another injury ailment bugging him, as per the Dallas Mavericks' injury report.

Nevertheless, that didn't hold him back from producing a masterful outing in Game 3. Doncic bagged 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, shooting 52.4%, including 5-of-8 from 3, to lead the Mavs to a 119-110 win. Despite multiple injury blows, he's expected to suit up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the Mavericks' injury report, citing a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. He suffered the knee issue in the first-round series against the Clippers in Game 3 after a collision with Russell Westbrook. He suffered the ankle injury in Game 4 after Cason Wallace had accidentally tripped him in the fourth quarter.

Expand Tweet

Doncic stayed in the game after the injury, though. While adrenaline may have helped him survive the blow, the ripple effects may have shown overnight.

Luka Doncic stats vs. OKC Thunder

Doncic was off to a slow start against the OKC Thunder in the conference semis. He produced only 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting in Game 1 as the Mavericks lost 117-95. He was limited by his injury, and the jumper not falling exacerbated his woes.

However, Game 2 was a different story. Doncic started the game with a 3, followed it with a pull-up jumper from midrange and hit another triple, setting the tone for the rest of the contest. He has averaged 24.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in two games, shooting 42.5%, including 37.0% from 3.

Luka Doncic 'happy' to find his rhythm and shot

Luka Doncic seemed relieved after finally finding his stroke in Game 2. His efficiency had been poor across the board throughout the playoffs, as he shot only 40.9%, including 23.9% from 3 in the first round and 6-of-13 in Game 1 against the Thunder.

Doncic cited attacking downhill and maintaining balance on the shots as key to his success in Game 2. He must maintain that moving forward, as the Thunder's defensive schemes have been aggressive against him. The more he settles, the better it is for the Thunder to prevent him from having a monster game offensively.