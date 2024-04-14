Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status (April 14)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed their superstar Luka Doncic as out for Sunday's contest against the OKC Thunder. This will be their third and final season encounter and is included in the NBA's 15-game slate tonight.

Dallas has secured the fifth seed and enters the contest resting its stars. However, the Mavs stumbled against the Pistons on Friday night, succumbing to a 107-89 defeat. The Mavericks struggled with their shooting, managing just 43.4% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc while committing 20 turnovers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Conversely, Detroit capitalized, shooting 48.4% from the field and 25.8% from 3-point range. Jaden Hardy showcased his prowess for Dallas, leading the team with 25 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench, supported by Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who contributed 16 points and six rebounds as a reserve.

The Mavs maintain an impressive offensive average of 118.2 points per game, shooting at a solid 48.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. Their prowess is evident, ranking third in the league for 3-pointers made per game and ninth for field goals made per game.

On the defensive end, however, they have conceded an average of 115.4 points per game, with opponents shooting at 47.4% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point range. Regarding efficiency ratings, they stand seventh in offensive rating but fall to 18th in defensive rating among NBA teams.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic's persistent struggle with right knee soreness prompted a shift in his status from doubtful to out for the Mavericks' game against the Golden State Warriors. Prior to this, the 25-year-old grappled with left Achilles soreness in the four preceding matchups. Now, he finds himself sidelined for the second time, this time due to an ankle injury listed on the injury report for Sunday's contest.

The rigorous responsibilities of spearheading the Mavericks' offense seem to have caught up with their star player. This was starkly evident when the Slovenian guard sustained a hamstring injury during their second encounter with the Golden State Warriors, a hard-fought 109-99 victory on March 13.

Luka Doncic exited for the locker room during the fourth quarter, indicating he wouldn't be returning to the court. He missed the next game against the OKC Thunder.

This season, the Slovenian has grappled with several injury setbacks. On Feb. 5, he suffered a notable injury when he broke his nose during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Merely a week later, during a matchup with the Washington Wizards, Luka Doncic faced another challenge as he sustained a facial injury from an elbow, necessitating immediate evaluation.