Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status for Game 2 (May 9)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed guard Luka Doncic as probable for the upcoming Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the OKC Thunder on Thursday.

According to Coach Kidd, Doncic was fully engaged in practice on Wednesday. However, his performance in a lackluster Game 1 did not reflect his usual prowess, as he shot just 6 of 19 from the field while continuing to deal with a knee injury. This marks only the second time in seven playoff games that he has shot below 32.0%, a sharp contrast to his regular-season performance, where he shot under 32.0% in just four out of 70 games.

With limited scoring support beyond Doncic and Irving, Dallas needs Luka in top form to stand a chance in the series, though it remains uncertain if his knee condition will permit that.

Dallas is familiar with initial setbacks in a series, having lost the first game on the road in the first round before rallying to secure the series in six games. However, repeating this feat against the Thunder could prove challenging, given Oklahoma City's strong home record this season.

Nevertheless, Dallas's own road prowess, with 27 victories both at home and away, should bolster their confidence to move past Game 1. The loss on Tuesday ended Dallas’s streak of four wins in five games, capping a period where they emerged as one of the league's top teams in the final month of the season. As they prepare for a return to Texas, a victory could indeed shift the momentum of the series.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is currently grappling with persistent knee soreness. The 25-year-old star previously experienced left Achilles soreness during four games in April and missed two games owing to an ankle issue. As the primary force behind the Mavericks' offense, Doncic's physical toll has been evident.

Notably, Luka suffered a hamstring injury in a tough battle against the Golden State Warriors on March 13, where the Mavericks secured a 109-99 victory. After leaving the game in the fourth quarter, Doncic sat out the next game against the OKC Thunder. This season has been particularly challenging for Doncic, who also sustained a broken nose on February 5 during the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder?

The Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be nationally televised on ESPN, including live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's long free trial.