Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Exploring Lakers superstar's status (March 24)

Luka Doncic doesn’t feature on the LA Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Doncic was dealing with a right ankle sprain that sidelined him for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Doncic should play Monday until and unless some unforeseen circumstances rule him out before tipoff.

The Slovenian superstar has been dealing with the ankle injury for some time. A combination of the ankle issue and a calf injury ruled him out against the Denver Nuggets on March 14 as well.

Doncic was listed on LA’s injury report for its game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. He was upgraded to probable and participated in the game.

Despite Luka Doncic having a great game with 34 points on 10-of-18 shooting, the rest of the team struggled, as the Lakers lost 146-115. They have dropped two straight games now and are just 0.5 games ahead of the fifth-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic’s participation is key as LA tries to cement its spot in the top four for home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. LeBron James is probable for the game with a groin issue, while Rui Hachimura is questionable with a knee injury. Maxi Kleber is out with a right foot injury.

How has Luka Doncic fared against Orlando Magic?

Luka Doncic played the Orlando Magic in 13 games during his time with the Dallas Mavericks. He had a 10-3 record in those games. This will be his first game against Orlando in the purple and gold threads of the Lakers. He averaged 28.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists in those games.

Doncic is having another statistically great season, although it has been marred with injuries. He has played in just 39 games this season, averaging 27.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

How and where to watch LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic?

The LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday at Kia Center in Orlando. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

