Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks are having a good run this season with "The Matador" Luka Doncic at the wheel. The point guard has been phenomenal, leading the Mavericks in all categories. He made the NBA 75th All-Star Team pairing up with Team LeBron for the third straight year alongside top players including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic.

Due to his amazing playmaking skills, he ranks 5th in the league for most assists made per game, having made an average of 8.8 assists per game. He's also the 6th best player with the most points per game at 27.8 points.

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic fresh off being named Player of the Month:



41 PTS

10 REB

9 AST

15-26 FG

4-10 3P Luka Doncic fresh off being named Player of the Month:41 PTS10 REB9 AST15-26 FG4-10 3P https://t.co/sJvRftnxvj

In his last outing for the Mavericks, Doncic posted an almost triple-double. Registered 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help his team defeat the Golden State Warriors. He had a 57.7% shooting from the field, netting 15 of 26 attempts, while making four of 10 threes.

What is Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings?

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as the Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 3, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks 122-113.

Luka Doncic's availability for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings has been announced as questionable. The Dallas Mavericks point guard is said to have a left toe sprain he had earlier sustained. This might see him sit out tonight's game.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Mavs PR @MavsPR Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow afternoon’s game against Sacramento. Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow afternoon’s game against Sacramento. Luka Doncic (toe) pops up on the Mavs' injury report as questionable vs. Kings tomorrow. Mavs are 21-7 since Doncic returned from a three-week absence. twitter.com/MavsPR/status/… Luka Doncic (toe) pops up on the Mavs' injury report as questionable vs. Kings tomorrow. Mavs are 21-7 since Doncic returned from a three-week absence. twitter.com/MavsPR/status/…

The Mavericks are the fifth seed in the NBA Western Conference standings, having a record of 38-25). With the season drawing to an end in the coming weeks, the franchise is looking to make their first playoff appearance under the legendary Jason Kidd.

The franchise is coming into tonight's game against the Kings on the back of three consecutive victories against the Golden State Warriors (twice) and the LA Lakers. In those last few outings, Doncic has averaged 33.3 points per game, shooting an average of 49.4% from the field.

The Slovenian might likely suit up for the Mavs tonight as he is a crucial part of their run for the remainder of the season. Having secured 33 double-doubles and 9 triple-doubles in 48 appearances, he is having a high performing season like his sophomore year.

