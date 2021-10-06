Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Despite the comprehensive improvements that the Dallas Mavericks have managed to add to their roster ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, they will be looking to Luka Doncic to lead the team to a deeper playoff run in the upcoming season.

The 2019 Rookie of the year has improved by leaps and bounds during his 3 NBA seasons and will be looking for his third straight All-Star appearance this time around. The Slovenian international allowed the Mavericks to compete with a strong LA Clippers side in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs and was the biggest reason why the series lasted seven matches.

The Dallas Mavericks will tip-off their preseason campaign against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and have not reported any serious injuries so far. In this article, we look at the overall chances of Luka Doncic starting in their first preseason match against the Jazz.

Michael Shapiro @mshap2 On the cover of this month’s @SInow Luka Dončić is arguably the most decorated 22-year-old in basketball history. Can Dallas capitalize on its generational talent?“What he can do when the lights are brightest isn’t normal. … It’s special.” si.com/nba/2021/10/06… On the cover of this month’s @SInowLuka Dončić is arguably the most decorated 22-year-old in basketball history. Can Dallas capitalize on its generational talent?“What he can do when the lights are brightest isn’t normal. … It’s special.”si.com/nba/2021/10/06…

What is Luka Doncic’s status for tonight's game against Utah Jazz?

The Dallas Mavericks, as mentioned above, have not reported any injuries in the build-up to their preseason opener. Luka Doncic is expected to start alongside all of their major stars, including the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. The Dallas Mavericks have also added Frank Ntilikina to their roster, who is also expected to start in their match against the Utah Jazz.

Doncic, who played a career-high 34.3 minutes per game through the regular season last time around, averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds per game whilst shooting at a career-high of 55% overall. His performances throughout the second playoff series of his career were even more impressive, as he single-handedly managed to give the Mavericks an early series lead despite a difference in overall quality.

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three

Also Read

Doncic averaged a double-double with respect to points and assists, with 35.5 points and 10.3 assists per game. He shot at almost 41% from the three-point zone during the seven games and has an overall shooting efficiency of 56.9%.

Considering the season the Mavericks had last time around, they will be looking to mount a deeper playoff run this year. Luka Doncic, who joined training along with the rest of the roster, will be looking to help his team to a quick start against the Utah Jazz.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar