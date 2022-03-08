Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are preparing for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz. The game features a pair of Western Conference rivals that are starting to make some noise in the playoff race.

Dallas continues to be one of the most underrated teams in the league as of late and has been starting to get the attention of basketball fans around the world with their recent play.

As of right now, Dallas currently finds themselves in fifth place in the West with an overall record of 39-25 for the year. The Mavericks have started to find their groove since the All-Star break and have gone on to win eight of their last ten games, including a current four-game winning streak.

Superstar Luka Doncic has seen his game take off to another level since the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. After dealing with some conditioning issues previously, Donic has been one of the most dangerous players in the NBA as of late.

In his last nine games, Luka has gone on to post averages of 35.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range.

Luka Doncic is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is officially listed as probable for Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks team has said that Doncic is currently dealing with a toe injury but is considered day-to-day.

Throughout the recent months of play, Doncic has started to look like the dominant superstar that so many basketball fans are used to seeing. After acquiring veteran Spencer Dinwiddie prior to the NBA's trade deadline, Dallas has started to look like a completely different team. Doncic continues to be the engine that makes this team go.

There's no denying that Doncic will continue to be a dangerous weapon for any opposing team to deal with on a nightly basis. Although Doncic didn't play in the Mavericks' most previous game against the Sacramento Kings, it would seem as if he's expected to suit up for the team tonight against a tough Utah Jazz team.

In the Mavericks' current four-game winning streak, Doncic has gone on to average 33.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.

