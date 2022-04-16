Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

Luka Doncic has been listed as out for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks finished the 2021-22 NBA regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. After securing 52 wins and 30 losses, the Mavs ended the season with a 57.6% win-loss percentage.

The 2022 NBA playoffs commence today with the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Utah Jazz in the first game of the series. With 16 teams vying for the 2022 championship title, the coming weeks promise intense and competitive basketball.

The Utah Jazz finished as the fifth seed, having registered a 49-33 record.

Doncic has led the Mavs to three consecutive playoff appearances, but they have yet to advance past the first-round. Is this the season that they do? Only time will tell as the Mavs start their journey today.

Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic No. 77 of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the court with an injury.

According to Damon Marx, Luka Doncic has been listed as out for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz. Marx is the assistant sports editor of The Dallas Morning News and coverage director for the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA's official injury report has the point guard listed as doubtful due to a left calf strain. It will be interesting to see how it plays out tonight.

Game one of their first-round matchup will be hosted by the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. It's the first of a potential seven games and will set the pace for the series.

Whether Jason Kidd will play Doncic tonight is yet to be determined, but the Mavs will need to put their best foot forward in order to come out on top.

Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent left foot surgery and Frank Ntilikina continues to recover from illness, so both players will be out for the game.

In their past two appearances in the playoffs, Doncic has averaged 31.0 and 35.7 points per game respectively. He has shot for 49% from the field and 39.2% three-point range.

