×
Create
Notifications

Is Luka Dončić playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

Luka Dončić No. 77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Utah Jazz.
Luka Dončić No. 77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Utah Jazz.
Christopher Eluemuno
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Preview

Luka Dončić has been listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks could possibly have been 3-0 up if Dončić was fit to play in every game. While we may never know, Jalen Brunson and the Mavericks have made it certain that they didn't struggle. The Mavericks have a 2-1 lead over the Utah Jazz in their first-round matchup.

Brunson has proven himself capable of filling Dončić's big shoes with back-to-back exquisite performances that have given the Mavs an advantage. He has been the glue keeping the Mavs together.

The Jazz locked in an early lead, having won Game 1 by six points. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 32 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 26. The Mavs, on the other hand, had a slow scoring outing with Brunson leading the team with 24 points and Dinwiddie with 22.

🔥🔥 What. A. Performance. 🔥🔥- Career-High 41 PTS- 8 REB- 5 AST- 15/25 FG, 6/10 3FG- 1st player in @dallasmavs playoff history with a 40-point game and 0 turnovers@jalenbrunson1 | @dallasmavs https://t.co/uLWuxt64H6

In Game 2, Brunson registered a near double-double, having posted a career-high of 41 points. The 41 points scored, doubles as his career-high in the regular season and the playoffs.

Luka Dončić's status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz

Luka Dončić No. 77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as the Dallas Mavericks take the lead against the Utah Jazz late in the fourth quarter of Game 2.
Luka Dončić No. 77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as the Dallas Mavericks take the lead against the Utah Jazz late in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Luka Dončić's availability for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz has been listed as questionable. The 24-year-old sustained a strained left calf in his last outing for the Mavericks. He has been off the court for the past three games in the series.

Luka Doncic questionable but likely to play in Game 4 vs. Jazz. #MFFL #Mavs #dALLasIN thesmokingcuban.com/posts/luka-don…

The Mavs have been able to get by just as well without him as they lead the series 2-1. In their last outing, they defeated the Jazz 126-118 in their first game on the road.

Jalen Brunson was good for 31 points, five assists and a rebound, while Spencer Dinwiddie was the only other 20+ point scorer for the Mavs.

Since their first game of the playoffs, the Mavs have always started well, but ended up losing momentum in the third or fourth quarter. It is a reoccurring issue across all games in the series.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Jazz will be looking to snatch a home win, having won Game 1 at the American Airlines Center, Dallas. With Dončić possibly playing, it might be a huge task for the Jazz.

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी