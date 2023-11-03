Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update from Dallas Mavericks (November 3) 

The Dallas Mavericks will face a tough test when they go toe-to-toe with the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Nov. 3. Dallas has enjoyed a strong start to the new season, boasting a 4-0 record. However, Denver are the reigning NBA champions and will test the Mavericks in multiple ways.

At the time of writing, Luka Doncic is expected to participate against the Nuggets. Doncic has been exceptional to begin the new season. The potential MVP candidate is averaging 33.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range.

While Doncic is likely to be part of the rotation, the Mavericks could be without Kyrie Irving, who is listed as questionable. Maxi Kleber could also miss the contest due to a small toe dislocation on his right foot.

Despite Irving and Kleber potentially missing from the rotation, the Mavericks won't be an easy win for the Nuggets. Dallas has looked vastly improved on the defensive end. Grant Williams and Derek Lively II have both been impressive for their new team on that end of the floor.

Doncic's stellar start to the season will ensure the Mavericks have a chance to earn a shock victory over their championship-level opponents.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Where to watch

If you're interested in tuning into the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, you can watch the game on Altitude, Ball Sports SW-DAL, Fubo, and League Pass.

You can also catch the radio broadcast on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 97.1 FM, and 99.1 FM.

The game will be played at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Dallas Mavericks In-Season Tournament schedule

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing in their first In-season tournament game when they face off against the Denver Nuggets. Each team has been placed into a group, where they will have one game against the other group members. The results of each game will still count toward a team's regular-season win/loss total, and count toward their seeding.

The Dallas Mavericks are in the "Western Group B" along with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets. Their In-season tournament schedule looks like this:

Denver Nuggets - Nov. 3

LA Clippers - Nov. 10

New Orleans Pelicans - Nov. 14

Houston Rockets - Nov. 29

The winner of each group will move on to the knockout phase, along with two wild card teams. The knockout stage will take place on December 8 and 9. The winners of those stages will then head to Las Vegas to participate in the semi-final and final of the tournament.