Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs USA - August 12th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Luka Doncic will not play in Slovenia's Aug. 12 contest against Team USA, as both teams continue their preparations for the FIBA World Cup, which is set to begin Aug. 25.

The Slovenian team announced that the Mavericks star will sit out the contest as a precaution. Doncic suffered a blow in the second quarter against Spain. The team doesn't want to leave anything to chance just two weeks before the start of the FIBA World Cup.

Recently, images of Doncic appearing to be in amazing shape have circulated on social media, leading basketball fans worldwide to be excited about what he could do in the tournament. There is also a widely-shared expectation that Doncic will be the best player at the tournament and could potentially lead Slovenia to a deep run.

However, with very little help on his roster, Luka Doncic will need to be flawless if he wants to lead his team toward the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Luka Doncic has been named as Slovenia's captain

During a recent interview with AS, Doncic discussed being given the role of captain for the Slovenia National Team ahead of the World Cup, noting how it's a great honor.

"It's an honor, a proud moment. It was decided by my coach and teammates. Nothing new for me. I have already been a leader in the locker room, and also at the Mavericks," Doncic said. "It will be difficult to replace Edo Muric and Goran Dragic, who was the captain at EuroBasket 2017. They are two great players.

"It's a pleasure to play with Slovenia. What happens with the national team has nothing to do with what happens with the Mavs."

Doncic also discussed how excited he is to be participating in the World Cup, and getting the chance to represent his country on the biggest international stage:

“It has been a very long summer for me, but I am very happy to be back on track. I haven't played since April 10, so I'm looking forward to it. The objective is the same as always when I go to a tournament, what I have in mind is to win it. What happens next is something else, but that's always the goal."

Whether Luka Doncic is capable of leading his team toward World Cup success will remain to be seen, but the perennial MVP candidate is certainly going to impress with his scoring ability and how he can break down defenses despite a perceived lack of explosiveness.

However, there are also other high-level players competing in the World Cup, so Luka Doncic will need to ensure he brings his A-Game if he wants to live up to the expectations that are currently being placed on his shoulders.

