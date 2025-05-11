Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest injury update on Nuggets forward (May 11)

Michael Porter Jr. is available to play for Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets' Western Conference semifinals against the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

The 6-foot-10 forward previously suited up for Game 3 on Friday and was a key part of the Nuggets clinching a 104-113 overtime victory at home to go 2-1 in the series. Porter played over 42 minutes in the game, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and one assist while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, including 5-of-6 from deep.

What happened to Michael Porter Jr.?

Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a sprained left shoulder that he suffered during Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets' first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. However, he has been playing through the injury that should have sidelined him for four to six weeks and has not missed a single playoff game yet.

"I just think that it's do-or-die for our team, so I don't feel the pull to really try to rest it," Porter said.

"I think if I'm not able to perform out there, then they put someone else in there that's able to perform better for the team, then that's what we've gotta do. But I'm gonna definitely go out there and try. Because I might be able to make an impact. Some shots might go down. I've just gotta be very selective with how I play."

The injury has limited Michael Porter Jr.'s ability to raise his left hand, which is rendering his height advantage ineffective on the glass, limiting his rebounding ability. It has also affected Porter's shooting as he shot 1-of-8 in Game 1 and 2-of-10 in Game 2 of the ongoing series before amping up his efficiency in Game 3 against the OKC Thunder.

"It just feels a little clunky right now," Porter said. "A little off with that guide hand."

With his left shoulder heavily bandaged and pumped with Lidocaine, Porter is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in the series so far and is looking forward to helping the Nuggets gain a commanding 3-1 lead with a win in Game 4.

How to watch Game 4 of OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets?

Game 4 of the Thunder-Nuggets second-round playoff series is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. It will be televised nationally on ABC and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

