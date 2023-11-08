Is Nikola Jokic the only 2-time MVP without a signature shoe? Understanding why Nuggets superstar isn't selling sneakers

There's no denying that Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA today. From being a champion to having two secured MVP awards, there's no slowing "The Joker" down at this point in his career. Playing in his ninth season in the league, Jokic is playing as if he has not missed a step.

However, it is also noticeable that for a player of his caliber, he does not have his own signature shoe. Which begs the question: Is Nikola Jokic the only two-time MVP without a signature shoe?

For players who are still present in the league now, yes, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also two-time MVP winners but the difference is that they have their own signature shoe.

Curry has a $215 million deal with Under Armour, while Antetokounmpo has a long-term deal with Nike.

However, in terms of all-time two-time MVP winners, there are others who were in a similar situation as the Nuggets superstar. Bob Petit and Steve Nash are also two-time MVP players who were without their own signature shoes.

Nash was famously known for wearing Nike sneakers despite not having a signature shoe line with them.

Bob Petit won his MVP awards back in 1956 and 1959. Meanwhile, Steve Nash secured his back in 2005 and 2006.

Looking at why Nikola Jokic isn't selling sneakers

One of the obvious standouts when it comes to Nikola Jokic is his silent nature while also not being a flashy kind of athlete. A similar player of that stature is Tim Duncan, who had a previous shoe line with Nike that is no longer being mentioned today.

Back then, Duncan had the "Nike Air Max Duncan" and the "Air Max Duncan II," However, the problem was that the shoes were not continued by Nike.

One can argue that Duncan's similar playing style to Jokic was a factor in the shoe line being discontinued, as he was also a silent type of athlete on the court. He didn't do much trash-talking or even highlight-material-type moves, similar to the Nuggets big man.

Despite not having his own signature pair of kicks, Nikola Jokic isn't closing the door on the possibility of finally securing one, as per an interview with The Denver Gazette's Vinny Benedetto.

"It would be nice, Jokic said. "But if it doesn't happen, I'm not going to die. So, it is what it is."

It is yet to be seen whether Jokic will finally land a signature shoe deal in the future, as he most certainly deserves one at this point.