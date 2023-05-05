Is Nikola Jokic playing against the Suns? Latest injury update on Nuggets' star ahead of matchup (5th May 2023)

Nikola Jokic is active for Friday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The Denver Nuggets have no injured players listed for Game 3 of the Western conference semifinals.

The game tips off at 10pm ET. The Nuggets travel to Phoenix after winning the first two games at home.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck has high praise for Nikola Jokic following Denver's Game 2 win "Let's enjoy greatness. Watching this Joker play."Chuck has high praise for Nikola Jokic following Denver's Game 2 win "Let's enjoy greatness. Watching this Joker play." 💯Chuck has high praise for Nikola Jokic following Denver's Game 2 win https://t.co/X2c5DtmwAp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jokic is averaging 27.7 points per game in these playoffs. He dominated in Game 2 against the Suns. The Serbian scored 39 points on 17 of 30 shooting. He also grabbed 16 rebounds.

Can Nikola Jokic continue for Nuggets?

The Nuggets have been on a roll in the playoffs. Nikola Jokic is continuing his regular season form. He has even stepped up to another level in the first two games against the Suns.

Phoenix has had trouble slowing down the Nuggets pick-and-roll. They have also had issues containing Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Murray dropped 34 points in Game 1 against the Suns. He hit 6 of 10 from downtown in the game. It was the third time in these playoffs he scored more than 30 points.

The Nuggets will need to continue their strong defensive performance to take Game 3. The Suns average 113.6 points per game against Western conference teams. The Nuggets have held Phoenix to less than 108 points in both games.

Phoenix will need a big game from Devin Booker. He has averaged 31.2 points and 6.7 assists per game in his last 10 outings.

Booker will also need to take over some of the playmaking duties and will likely have the ball a lot more early in possessions since Chris Paul is out with a groin injury.

Phoenix is 12-11 without Paul this season. Paul has had plenty of injury history in the playoffs before. This is no update on how long the point guard will be out.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Nikola Jokic and his daughter shared a moment after Game 2, pointing to their ring finger Nikola Jokic and his daughter shared a moment after Game 2, pointing to their ring finger ❤️ 💍 https://t.co/XQWJrDHtuV

Kevin Durant has not had a breakout game yet in the series against Denver. Durant scored less than 30 in both games and may be due for a game where he takes over. He has struggled from three-point range in the series, going 3 of 15.

The Suns are favored at home but the Nuggets have been the better team on both ends so far in the series. Murray against Booker is a juicy matchup and could be what decides Game 3.

Poll : 0 votes