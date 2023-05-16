The Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, and the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, are about to start with the beginning of an epic showdown between two amazing teams.

The silver lining for Nuggets fans is that they received some positive developments, and Nikola Jokic will participate in the first game of the final series against the Lakers without any issues. With a tremendous playoff run that included a win against the Phoenix Suns after six grueling games.

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets are on their way to the Western Conference finals, and Jokic has been outstanding throughout the series, earning a triple-double with an average of 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 10.3 assists.

Just behind Russell Westbrook's remarkable feat in 2017, Jokic's triple-double average against the Suns places him second in NBA history for the highest scoring average while achieving a triple-double in a playoff series.

Jokic had triple-doubles in three of the final four games against the Suns, which allowed him to join an elite group that includes Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.

Head-to-Head Matchup, Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis - Who Will Dominate the Court

Tonight's matchup against the Lakers will undoubtedly be an exciting battle, with the key showdown between Jokic and Anthony Davis capturing much attention. In previous encounters, Jokic has displayed dominance against Davis, averaging around 30 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists on impressive shooting percentages.

However, Davis has proven himself capable of outplaying Jokic, as seen in their matchup during the 2020 Western Conference Finals. While both players are expected to have their moments, the advantage in Game 1 seems to lean in favor of Jokic.

The past few years have seen Nugget's top performer grow tremendously as an athlete, which resulted in him being so close to grabbing three straight NBA MVP titles. Jokic's homecourt performance during the 2023 Playoffs has been outstanding, with strong offensive and defensive ratings.

As the Nuggets and Lakers tip off in the highly anticipated Western Conference Finals, basketball enthusiasts can expect an exhilarating clash between two formidable teams. With Nikola Jokic's availability confirmed, the stage is set for an enthralling battle between the superstars.

