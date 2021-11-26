Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

2021 MVP Nikola Jokic has continued to meet expectations and surpass them in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Denver Nuggets center is having a great start to his seventh season in the NBA.

He has attained and surpassed last season's mark in 14 games played. Averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 32.4 minutes of game time.

Nikola Jokic's shooting accuracy is increasingly better than his previous season in the NBA. Shooting 10.3-of-17.4 from the field with career-highs accuracy of 59.3%, 41.0% from beyond the arc and a 2-point percentage of .654.

Nikola Jokic has missed the Nuggets' last three games, which all ended in losses to the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and more recently to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, his best outing of the season came against the Dallas Mavericks. Although the game ended in a 10-point loss, Nikola Jokic registered 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

What is Nikola Jokic's status for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets runs down the court during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

According to Mike Singer, the Nuggets reporter at the Denver Post, Nikola Jokic's availability for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks has been announced as questionable.

The Denver Nuggets' number 15 has been out for a week with a wrist injury. Which has seen him sit out of the Nuggets' previous encounters within the week in question.

The franchise ranks 10th in the NBA Western Conference with nine wins and nine losses in their first 18 games of the season. They are currently on a losing streak, having lost their last five games on the bounce.

The Nuggets will play host to the Bucks in tonight's fixture at the Ball Arena. This will be their 19th game of the season, as they look to break their losing streak. They come into this game having suffered their biggest defeat of the season, losing to the Suns by a 29-point differential and 19-point to the Trail Blazers in succession.

When will Nikola Jokic return?

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is introduced during pregame against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena on October 22, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Nikola Jokic was seen training with the team earlier today, suggesting he might suit up for the Nuggets tonight against the Bucks. The Nuggets need to get back to winning ways and who better to help achieve that, other than the Joker?

Sean Highkin @highkin Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable but he’s warming up like somebody who’s going to play. We will see… Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable but he’s warming up like somebody who’s going to play. We will see… https://t.co/OYfYgRelel

There also exists a possibility that he isn't out of the woods yet with his wrist injury and as such might not be fielded tonight. While this will put a dent in the Nuggets roster, it's probably for the best, in order for the three-time All-Star to heal completely.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar