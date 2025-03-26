Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Nuggets superstar's status (March 26)

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable on the Denver Nuggets’ injury report for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Jokic is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for five straight matchups. The probable status means he is expected to play barring any last-minute mishap.

Jokic missed five games between March 17 and Monday with a left ankle impingement. The Nuggets went 3-2 in that stretch with a crucial win against the Golden State Warriors despite Jokic and Jamal Murray not playing.

Denver coach Mike Malone spoke about Jokic’s absence and the importance of the win against the Warriors on Monday, via SI:

"To go into Golden State, who I think had won seven in a row, and win without Nikola and Jamal. To go into Houston, a team that had won nine a row, and to win without Nikola. You don’t have that security blanket. We’re good, we can just give the ball to Nikola.

"It forces everybody else to step up and really bring the best version of themselves. … So yeah, obviously we’re a better team when Nikola plays but while he’s out, that gives other guys great chances to step up and contribute to a winning cause."

The Nuggets are in the middle of a five-game homestand. They are coming off a 129-119 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday in Nikola Jokic’s absence. While he should play Wednesday, the Nuggets are also sweating over the fitness of Christian Braun (foot, probable) and Aaron Gordon (calf, questionable).

How has Nikola Jokic fared against Milwaukee Bucks?

When Nikola Jokic faces the Milwaukee Bucks, it gives the three-time MVP a chance to go up against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic has faced Milwaukee in 17 regular-season games with an 11-6 record. He averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists in those outings.

Jokic and the Denver Nuggets faced the Bucks on Feb. 27 and lost 121-112. The Serbian had a good game with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

How and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Altitude and FDSNWI/WMLW. Fans can also watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

