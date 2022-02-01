Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are preparing for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a showdown between two teams who have been generating some buzz in the Western Conference as of late.

Denver (28-21) have started to find their groove as of late and have won eight of their last ten games. The Nuggets are currently riding a five-game winning streak and have found themselves climbing up to fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

After struggling throughout the opening months of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a number of injuries, the Nuggets have suddenly found life again. One of the major reasons for Denver's recent strong play has been the sensational production of superstar Nikola Jokic. In his last seven games, Jokic has gone on to post averages of 30.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 61.2% from the field and 45.7% from three.

Nikola Jokic is questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic is questionable for tonight's game.

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has considered Jokic "day to day" as he is currently dealing with a toe injury. Although Minnesota finds itself in seventh place in the Western Conference, they have been a team that has started to build some confidence as of late and will present a challenge for the Nuggets, especially if Jokic is unable to play.

There's no denying that Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the most impressive superstars in the NBA. Since the Nuggets have had to deal with a number of injuries to their starting lineup, Jokic has seen his game reach another level of dominance and has been the reason that Denver has started to climb the ranks out West. It will be interesting to see if Jokic can suit up tonight, as the Nuggets continue to attempt to keep their current winning streak alive against the Timberwolves.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, FG%, TS% this season.



He is playing without his 2nd and 3rd best players and the Nuggets are 7 games over .500.



Clearly the MVP frontrunner. Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, FG%, TS% this season.He is playing without his 2nd and 3rd best players and the Nuggets are 7 games over .500.Clearly the MVP frontrunner. https://t.co/G5nIRCAjDt

Denver has started to build some momentum in the standings for the Western Conference, with the team coming off an impressively dominant victory on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. After tonight's game against the Timberwolves, Denver will face a tough Utah Jazz team before coming home for a three-game homestand.

Also Read Article Continues below

Those games will feature an enticing matchup against one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference in the Brooklyn Nets. Jokic continues to dazzle basketball fans with his ridiculous production on the court. So far this year, the superstar big man is averaging 26.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 57.3% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Edited by Parimal