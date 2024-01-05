Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Jan. 5)

Nikola Jokic is not listed in the injury list for the Denver Nuggets and should be available to play against the sixth-seeded Orlando Magic on Friday despite the back-to-back night schedule. With 19 wins, the Magic will travel to the two-time MVP's home stand to break their three-game losing stretch.

Jokic showcased his skills during last night's game against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 34 points, securing nine rebounds and providing 10 assists.

Despite challenges, "the Joker" has demonstrated adaptability and consistency throughout the games against the Warriors. This was evident in his performance during the three games against them, where he averaged an impressive 35 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, with a remarkable true shooting percentage of 73%.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

The 2023 NBA champion experienced an injury to his lower back during the season, which caused him to miss a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Normally, Jokic has been in good health throughout the season.

However, there was one instance where he couldn't play due to being ejected during a game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 12, 2023. He received a technical foul for using language towards an official and was ejected in the second quarter.

Nikola Jokic's stats vs. the Orlando Magic

The five-time NBA All-Star has shown a competitive stretch against the Magic. Across 16 games, he's averaged a near triple-double – 18.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

His dominance reached new heights with a 50-point masterclass in a 123-110 win in January 2022, leaving the Magic reeling.

Nikola Jokic's last game versus the Orlando Magic

Jokic shined despite the Nuggets' loss to the Magic on Nov. 23. Although the Denver Nuggets fell 124-119 to the Orlando Magic, Jokic delivered a solid performance. He posted a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, demonstrating his scoring and rebounding talents.

Jokic's eight assists also showcased his playmaking skills and impact beyond scoring. While the win eluded the Nuggets, Jokic's performance underlines his versatility and leadership.

Nikola Jokic's consistent play against the Magic bodes well for the Nuggets in their upcoming matchup. They will aim to build on their recent momentum and secure another victory.