Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Nuggets MVP candidate's availability (Mar. 9)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has a 50-50 chance of playing against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. He has been dealing with left ankle inflammation and is listed as probable for the game, per the NBA's official injury report.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jokic has been managing the ankle injury, but it hasn't slowed him down. He's coming off a historic performance, where he became the first player in league history to record a stat line of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in the 149-141 OT win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three-time MVP has played in all but six games for the Nuggets this season. However, the team will likely monitor his ankle injury closely to ensure it doesn't become a bigger issue as it gears up for a strong finish to the regular season.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nikola Jokic makes honest remark after historic night against Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic delivered a dominating performance on Friday evening. Jokic spoke to the media after the game, and he gave an honest and blunt response:

"I was talking to AG, and he said to me that was quiet 30-20-20. I said that's probably true. I think I didn't do anything special special. It just seemed like everything was in flow."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Against the Suns, Nikola Jokic recorded a stat line that included 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists and three steals. He also shot 13 of 22 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range, playing 45 minutes.

His performance also earned him praise from two-time champion Kevin Durant:

"The whole offense is centered around him making a play. I'm actually kind of surprised he hasn't done this before. All-time great, man. All-time great. He gets the ball every play, so the numbers are gonna pile up," Durant said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Nuggets are No. 2 in the hotly-contested Western Conference standings and take on the No. 1 seed Thunder on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST at Paycom Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback