Is Norman Powell playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update on Clippers star (Nov. 20)

Norman Powell has been ruled out for the LA Clippers’ game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain. The team has not provided any clear timeline for his return yet.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Powell suffered the injury against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. While he sustained the injury early in the game, he returned and had 23 points in the Clippers’ 102-99 win. He shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 6 from the 3-point line. He also had a steal in the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Norman Powell has been critical to the Clippers’ success this season. The team has been without Kawhi Leonard, who continues to be out with a knee injury. In his absence, Powell has stepped up as James Harden’s running mate. Despite dealing with key injuries, the Clippers are 8-7 to start the season and are eighth in the West.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In 15 games, Powell averages a career-high 23.3 points per game on 49.0% shooting, including 48.7% from beyond the arc. He also averages 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

How has Norman Powell fared against the Orlando Magic?

Norman Powell has faced the Orlando Magic in 19 regular-season games, averaging 11.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. While his numbers aren't impressive, the teams he's played for have had success against Orlando, with Powell having a 16-3 record against the Magic.

His best performance against Orlando came when he was with the Toronto Raptors. During a 2019-20 regular-season game on Nov. 29, 2019, Powell put up 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Raptors won the game 90-83.

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers?

The Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FIFA TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.