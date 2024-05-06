Is Obi Toppin playing tonight against NY Knicks in Game 1? Latest on Pacers forward's status (May 6)

Obi Toppin is available to play for the Indiana Pacers as they face the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final series in New York on Monday.

Toppin played all six games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round playoff series. He was crucial for Indiana off the bench as the Pacers clinched the series 4-2 to advance to the next round. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists off the bench in six games against the Bucks.

The Pacers forward's latest appearance in Game 6 of the first-round series against the Bucks saw him register a team-high 21 points along with eight rebounds, two assists and one block.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Obi Toppin?

In the Pacers' second-last game of the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12, Obi Toppin tweaked his ankle at the end of the third quarter.

He was shut down for the rest of the night and exited the game with 10 points, six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 16 minutes of playtime.

However, the Pacers forward was cleared for the final game of the regular season and has been healthy since then. Toppin has been very resilient this season, having featured in all 82 games of the regular season and all playoff games for the Pacers.

Obi Toppin's stats vs. New York Knicks

Obi Toppin has only played three games against the New York Knicks and has won two of them. He played for the Knicks before being traded to the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Toppin averaged 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game as the Pacers secured a 2-1 record against the Knicks in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Overall, the Pacers forward concluded the regular season averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 57.3%, including 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Obi Toppin and the sixth-seed Indiana Pacers will look to ride their momentum in their Eastern Conference Semi-Final series with a victory over the second-seeded New York Knicks in Game 1.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks?

Game 1 of the Pacers-Knicks Eastern Conference Semi-Final series is scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will also be available to be live streamed via the NBA League pass.