Is OG Anunoby playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest injury update on Knicks star (Feb. 3)

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby could miss out on his team's home fixture against the Houston Rockets on Monday after sustaining a foot injury. The former Raptors star went down in the third quarter in the Knicks' 128-112 loss to the Lakers on Saturday and is listed as questionable for his team's next game.

The 2019 NBA champion has been an important part of the Knicks roster ever since he joined the side in 2023 and will be a huge miss against the Rockets if he is to sit out the game. Anunoby went down to one knee while clutching the back of his foot in the last game, exiting the game and not returning thereafter.

Early reports and X-rays have been negative so far and the Knicks have deemed the injury as a sprain at the time of writing. However, while there is optimism about his injury there are concerns still about his fitness and the Knicks will be looking to nurse him back slowly as they end their run of five home games against the Rockets.

The London-born player has cemented himself as one of the best two-way forwards in the league and the Knicks faithful will be hoping for his speedy recovery. The team from the Big Apple is currently pushing for the playoffs and sits No. 3in the Eastern Conference standings.

OG Anunoby's career stats against the Houston Rockets

OG Anunoby has enjoyed quite the success against the Houston Rockets ever since he was drafted into the league by the Toronto Raptors in 2017. The 2023 NBA Steals leader has won 5 of his 9 games against the Texas side during his career while enjoying a field goal percentage of 49.4% against them. Out of his 9 games against the Rockets, only 2 of them have been in a Knicks jersey.

Despite this, the forward enjoys playing against the Houston side with him averaging 13.0 points per game against the Texan outfit. Alongside averaging points in the double digits OG also collects 4 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists. Furthermore, Anunoby has a three-point average of 47.5% which is one of his highest figures against any opponent.

In his last meeting against the Rockets on November 4, Anunoby recorded 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists as the Knicks lost to the Rockets by a score of 109-97. The small forward also dropped 5 three-pointers on the night which was the most of any player on both sides.

With a great history against Monday's opponents, Anunoby's absence will be a huge miss for the Knicks as the third-placed teams from both conferences take on each other at Madison Square Gardens.

