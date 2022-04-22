Is P.J. Tucker playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

P.J. Tucker's Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks once again as they fight for a spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a flying start in the playoffs, showing why they are the No. 1 seeded team in the East. They are leading the series 2-0 and will look to continue their impressive form later tonight.

While there are no superstars in this Miami team, their roster is well-rounded, comprising of two-way threats. Their offseason acquisitions, including Tucker, have been impactful.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Asked Spo if we might see more of PJ Tucker at the 5. Long explanation of why the Heat were comfortable with the group in Game 2.



"He provided spacing as well for Jimmy, so we'll see." Asked Spo if we might see more of PJ Tucker at the 5. Long explanation of why the Heat were comfortable with the group in Game 2."He provided spacing as well for Jimmy, so we'll see." https://t.co/gyJchLlt3R

With the desire to redeem themselves after a first-round sweep by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 playoffs, Miami will be looking to further assert their dominance in this series.

Their test will continue later tonight as they square off against the Hawks. They will be playing away from home for the first time, and fans will be interested in knowing if Tucker will be on-hand to help.

P.J. Tucker is questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat

The Heat's latest injury report lists P.J. as "questionable" with a right calf strain ahead of tonight's tie in Atlanta. He suffered the injury towards the end of the regular season but has played through it since the start of the playoffs.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Talking to PJ Tucker for the first time since he came back from his injury.



Tucker told us that his left calf had been bothering him for a while before he got to Milwaukee. He wanted to play through it because that's what he does, but the Bucks' training staff was not having it. Talking to PJ Tucker for the first time since he came back from his injury.Tucker told us that his left calf had been bothering him for a while before he got to Milwaukee. He wanted to play through it because that's what he does, but the Bucks' training staff was not having it.

While his minutes are still being monitored, he brings an edge to the team defensively, which is why he is such a valuable member of the Heat.

When will P.J. Tucker return?

There is no official word on when Tucker will return to full health. However, there is a chance he will feature tonight, as he has done in the last two games.

It seems like the Heat will coast to victory in this round, which is why they need to be smart with Tucker, as the competition will only get tougher as they progress.

How does P.J. Tucker's absence impact the Miami Heat?

The Heat have shown that they have a bunch of guys that can step up to the occasion when the time comes. But having their starters is crucial to what they are trying to achieve this postseason.

Tucker has been utilized only as a defender by most teams in the past, but the veteran has also contributed on offense for the Heat. He has incorporated a floater into his offensive arsenal but is most dangerous when he sets up for corner three-pointers.

While you cannot always count on Tucker to score, he helps out on the glass and always takes on the challenge of guarding the opposition's best players.

Edited by Prem Deshpande