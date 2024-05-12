Is Pascal Siakam playing today against New York Knicks? Latest on 2019 champion's Game 4 status (May 12)

Pascal Siakam will play on Sunday against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis. Amid a series where there have been plenty of injuries on both sides, Siakam has avoided the injury report so far. Siakam and the Pacers hope to capitalize on it and secure the win to tie the series 2-2.

He is coming off his best performance of the series, dropping 26 points and seven rebounds in Game 3's 111-106 win. Siakam had nine points and three huge rebounds in the closely contested fourth quarter. The Pacers were almost on track to blow another double-digit lead, but Siakam ensured they stayed ahead in crunch time.

He shot 9 of 14 and made his only attempt from deep. With the Knicks missing key pieces on their frontcourt like OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, Siakam benefitted from it offensively in Game 2. He was able to drive better and get to his spot. That opened up the Pacers' offense more, allowing them to produce more points in the paint and on second-chance opportunities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pascal Siakam 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Pascal Siakam has been solid for the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. His experience of playing on a contender has shown, leading to Indiana's first-round success against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers are still very much in contention to get past the second round after winning Game 3, and it was Siakam's efforts in Game 2, that kept them in this position.

Siakam has averaged 21.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 53.2% in nine 2024 playoff games. He bagged a 36-point performance in the first game against the Bucks and a 37-point effort the following game. Siakam's scoring dipped a bit since then, but that's an in-game role change he had to adapt to, as Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were in a better rhythm offensively.

Siakam remains a threat when Haliburton and Turner struggle, giving the Pacers the luxury of having multiple reliable options, as seen in Game 2.

Pascal Siakam gets away with an offensive foul in clutch time

Pascal Siakam is in the news after the refs admitted missing an offensive foul call on him on the last two-minute report for holding Isaiah Hartenstein on a clutch bucket in Game 2. Siakam held onto the Knicks center, preventing him from challenging Andrew Nembhard's drive to the cup.

Expand Tweet

The Pacers gained a two-point lead with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. That call may have proved decisive in the eventual scheme of things.