Is Pascal Siakam playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status for Game 1 (May 6)

Pascal Siakam isn't listed on the Indiana Pacers' latest injury report, which means he is cleared to play against the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. The Indiana Pacers took advantage of an injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks, as they clinched the series in six games to get one step closer to the conference finals.

Bennedict Mathurin is already scratched for the rest of the playoffs due to a torn labrum, while Tyrese Haliburton is marked as 'questionable' due to a bad back.

What happened to Pascal Siakam?

Since suiting up for the Indiana Pacers, Pascal Siakam has not missed a single game. The last time that two-time NBA All-Star was reported to have an injury was on January 10, 2024, when he was still playing for the Toronto Raptors.

In 41 regular-season games with the Pacers, Siakam averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 three-pointers. Siakam helped his club win the series against the Bucks by averaging 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Pascal Siakam's stats vs New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam faced the New York Knicks four times during the 2023–24 season, twice as a Raptor and twice as a Pacer, all in February. In his two games with the Pacers, he scored 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. However, the Pacers and Knicks split their regular-season matchups against Siakam 1-1.

As a Raptor, Siakam lost both games against the Knicks earlier this season but he averaged slightly better in scoring (20.5 points). He also had 6.0 boards and 3.4 assists.

How do I watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 1?

Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks is slated to happen on May 6 inside the historical basketball mecca, Madison Square Garden.

The live television broadcast is handled by TNT and the feed can also be shown via online live streaming through an NBA League Pass subscription. The official radio partners for this game are Sirius XM, ESPN 98.7 and 93.5/107.5 The Fan.