Is PJ Tucker playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

PJ Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Miami Heat are getting ready for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

After an impressive performance in Game 1, the Heat will be looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Atlanta. Miami continues to look like one of the toughest teams in the NBA and they proved that with their performance in Game 1.

The Heat went on to win with a final score of 115-91, and they will be facing a motivated Atlanta Hawks team in Game 2.

Veteran forward PJ Tucker continues to be one of the most underrated pieces on Miami's roster. Tucker finished Game 1 with 16 points and five rebounds, while shooting 6-of-8 from the field in just 24 minutes of action.

Tucker continues to showcase his ability as a valuable contributor to any team’s playoff success.

PJ Tucker's status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Tucker has been dealing with a calf injury and is considered day-to-day moving forward. Although Tucker isn't known for his offensive contributions, his defensive ability is a big reason why the Heat have had so much success this year.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds PJ Tucker: "This is what I live for. I came here for this." PJ Tucker: "This is what I live for. I came here for this."

Tucker was brought to the Miami Heat for his playoff experience. His impact on the game is bigger than just the box score, and it will be interesting to see if Tucker is going to be able to play for the Heat in Game 2.

Miami might find themselves in a position to give Tucker a game to rest. After tonight's game, Tucker and the Miami Heat will have two days of rest before Game 3 takes place on Friday night.

Tucker will be an important player for Miami moving forward, especially if the Heat want to advance deep into the playoffs.

In the last five games of the regular season, Tucker posted averages of 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 50.0% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range in just 24.5 minutes per game.

