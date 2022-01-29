Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Russell Westbrook's move to the LA Lakers has been questioned and criticized as one of the most underwhelming outcomes in recent years. His performance has seen a massive dip as he struggles to fit in with the team.

In the Lakers' Thursday night outing at the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook played 34 minutes, posting 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. He made 9 of 15 shots, while registering 66.7% accuracy from beyond the arc. Russ made a block and a steal but continued increasing his turnover tally with six turnovers.

This was Anthony Davis' second game back since he sprained the MCL in his left knee. LeBron James, however, did not play because of a knee injury.

The first quarter ended with the 76ers leading by 10 points, with Westbrook mustering only two points in seven minutes. By halftime, the Lakers were only able to reduce the difference by four points. Despite Davis' 31 points and 12 rebounds, the Lakers lost by 18 points, 105-87.

What is Russell Westbrook's status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers handles the ball defended by John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers have announced that point guard Russell Westbrook's availability for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets is questionable. This, they say, is due to a soreness in his right knee after the game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers roster seems rather lean going up against the high-scoring Hornets (27-22). Malik Monk is out due to left groin soreness, while LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook are all questionable.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:



OUT

- Monk (left groin soreness)



QUESTIONABLE

- LeBron (left knee soreness)

- AD (right wrist soreness)

- Westbrook (right knee soreness)

The Hornets are coming into the game after a blowout victory over the Indiana Pacers. They tallied a season-high 158 points against Indiana. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the pack with 39 points, and LaMelo Ball (29), Miles Bridges (22) and Terry Rozier (20) had strong games as well.

The Lakers (24-25) are in dire need of winning momentum as they have drifted to ninth place in the Western Conference. This might force coach Frank Vogel to field his top shots in a bid to win against James Borrego and Charlotte. Westbrook is likely to play against the Hornets on Friday night.

