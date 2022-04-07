Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

It's been a bleak 2021-2022 NBA campaign for the LA Lakers and point guard Russell Westbrook is right in the middle of it. He has had a whirlwind of a run in his debut season wearing the purple and gold jersey. The Lakers nation and analysts have suggested that the all-time leader for most career regular season triple-doubles should be traded during the postseason.

In spite of the controversy surrounding his season with the Lakers, Westbrook has registered an average of 20+ points in his last 10 outings. Leading the team in assists, having recorded an average of 7.1 assists per game, while placing third in points, field goals, 2-points, free throws and rebounds.

It began, and now it's ended for LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. In August 2021, LeBron said, 'Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured... Do me one favor PLEASE. Keep the same narrative ENERGY when it begins.'It began, and now it's ended for LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. https://t.co/xv5EVeoqK6

The 9-time All-Star ranks 4th in the league in triple-doubles, behind Nikola Jokic (19), Dejounte Murray (13), and James Harden (11), with 10 triple-doubles to his name this season.

Brodie has featured in more games than any other player in the franchise, featuring in 78 outings till date. Russ, who has been the assist leader for three seasons, places 12th in assists per game, a far cry from what he is used to.

What's Russell Westbrook's status in tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

According to ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook is out for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors. The point guard is riddled with a shoulder injury and will not be suiting up for the Lakers tonight. The UCLA alumnus has only missed a game in his debut season for the Lakers and probably needs the rest.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook— who has played 78 of 79 games this season — is expected to be out vs. Golden State tonight, sources tell ESPN. Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook— who has played 78 of 79 games this season — is expected to be out vs. Golden State tonight, sources tell ESPN.

The Warriors host the LA Lakers in a Thursday night fixture at Chase Center. This is scheduled to be the Lakers' 80th game of the season, with their absence in the play-in guaranteed. They have missed out on the playoffs seven times in the past decade.

The Warriors hold the advantage with two wins in three meetings this season. Despite already securing their spot in the playoffs, the Warriors will be looking to maintain the advantage. They come into tonight's game on the back of two consecutive wins, but the Lakers, on the other hand, are on a 7-game losing streak.

