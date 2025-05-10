Is Sam Hauser playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Celtics star's availability for Game 3 (May 10)

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks, who are up 2-0 in the series. In the two games at the TD Garden, the Celtics blew a 20-point lead, leaving them a mountain to climb in Game 3. Additionally, Sam Hauser's fitness is a concern for the Massachusetts team as he is listed as questionable on the injury list.

The small forward sustained a sprain on his right ankle during Game 1 and was left out of the previous game entirely. On the court for four minutes against the Knicks, Hauser had zero points, assists, or rebounds during the game, and his only involvement was a personal foul. However, there is optimism surrounding his return in Game 3 as his status is listed as a game-time decision by the coach.

Although not a starter for his team, Hauser's absence means the starting five will need to play extended minutes, with star man Jayson Tatum feeling the brunt of it. The former Duke star was on the court for 42 minutes in Game, which was the most by any Celtics player.

Apart from the former Virginia star, the Celtics have all their players fit, with Kristaps Porzingis' return being a huge positive for the Boston team. With the series on the line Mazzula and Co. will need every help they can possibly get, hoping that Hauser can make it back on time for Game 3.

Jayson Tatum takes "responsibility" for Celtics' Game 2 loss against the Knicks after his failed buzzer-beater attempt

The Boston Celtics are in a perilous position heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Losing both their games at home, they had a tough loss in Game 2, falling short by a single point.

Jayson Tatum, whose buzzer-beating attempt was blocked by Mikal Bridges in the final second, took accountability for his team's loss during the post-match press conference.

"Yeah, I just made the wrong read, (I) went into a crowded area. Obviously, if I had that opportunity again, or the next time it presents itself, just have a different outcome. But, I take responsibility for us not at least getting a shot up at the end of the game." (From 0:23 onwards)

Jayson Tatum and Co. will travel to the Big Apple for Game 3 on Saturday as they look to win back-to-back titles this term.

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

