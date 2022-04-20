Is Scottie Barnes playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have failed to make an impact in their first-round tie against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Despite an impressive run during the regular season (48-34), the Raptors have struggled to contend with the Sixers in the playoffs. Although they are a highly-rated defensive team, they have allowed a combined 243 points from the Sixers in two games.

Coming into the series, the Sixers were the favorites to win, but the Raptors have not made it as difficult as many expected. They have lost their first two games of the series by huge margins.

The Raptors will return to Scotiabank Arena tonight and will be looking for their first win against the Sixers. However, fans are eager to know Barnes' status ahead of the game as he could be a significant contributor to the team.

In his first playoff game, he registered 15 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists on 4 of 6 shooting from the field.

Scottie Barnes is listed as doubtful ahead of tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors goes up for a slam dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers

According to the team's official injury update, Barnes is listed as "doubtful" with ankle soreness ahead of tonight's game against the Sixers. He hurt his foot in Game 1 against the Sixers and was completely ruled out for Game 2.

Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Game 3 tomorrow. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable. Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Game 3 tomorrow. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable.

The rookie has been immense for the Raptors, being disruptive on defense and taking on several roles offensively. With him in the lineup, the Raptors are assured of 100% effort.

When will Scottie Barnes return?

While there is no official timeline for Barnes' return, there is good news given the nature of the injury. He has reportedly taken off the walking boot, and head coach Nick Nurse says there is a possibility he will play tonight.

Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC Via the beat folk at shootaround:



*no more walking boot for Scottie



*asked if there’s a chance Barnes plays tonight, Nurse said “maybe”



*Trent is feeling better but not great, will play and probably start but will be monitored closely



*Thad not on injury report/good to go Via the beat folk at shootaround:*no more walking boot for Scottie*asked if there’s a chance Barnes plays tonight, Nurse said “maybe”*Trent is feeling better but not great, will play and probably start but will be monitored closely*Thad not on injury report/good to go

Although he has not had much time in between games to recover as their opening game was only four days ago, the Florida State product is eager to get back on the court to help his team.

How does Scottie Barnes' absence impact the Toronto Raptors?

The Raptors held their own while playing without Scottie during the season. The 20-year-old missed eight games, and the Sixers registered a 5-3 record in his absence.

Unfortunately, things have not turned out positively in the playoffs. Although his presence does not guarantee wins, the Rookie of the Year finalist is a significant contributor on both ends of the floor. He finished the regular season averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

