Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Thunder's guard's status (April 12)

The OKC Thunder have listed their All-Star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as available for the upcoming cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Thunder looking to tie it apiece.

The Thunder are primed for a postseason push, carrying high expectations reminiscent of the Durant-Westbrook Era. Currently holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings, they would concede the tiebreaker to Minnesota but trail Denver by just one game with only two matchups left.

The prevailing forecast indicates that the Thunder are likely to maintain their position as the third seed in the West. In their latest game, they secured a convincing 127-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive 26-point performance.

SGA is averaging 30.4 points per game this season, solidifying his status as one of the league's emerging talents. Recently sidelined with injuries, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have made their return, priming themselves for the playoff push.

Williams, serving as the Thunder's secondary scoring option, maintains a season average of 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren has showcased Rookie of the Year-worthy performances, posting impressive numbers of 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, although his candidacy faces stiff competition from Victor Wembanyama.

Additionally, Josh Giddey has emerged as a valuable role player for the team, averaging 12.4 points per game with a recent standout performance of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faced a setback with a right quad contusion, sidelining him for a total of four games. He disclosed on Tuesday that the injury had been nagging him since the Mar. 20 matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Consequently, his performance suffered in the subsequent four games, with below-average contributions of 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. His shooting percentages also dipped, registering at 44.1%, with a mere 20.0% accuracy from beyond the arc.

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder?

The marquee cross-conference matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the OKC Thunder will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be aired locally on KSBI OKC and WMLW The M for home and away coverage, respectively.

It can also be streamed on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trials.