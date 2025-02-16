Is Steph Curry playing tonight in the All-Star Game? Latest on Warriors superstar's status in annual showcase of top talents

Steph Curry is in the tail end of his career, but the accolades keep pouring in. This season, he's scheduled to play his 11th All-Star Game on Sunday. More impressively, he has been named an All-Star starter for the 10th time in his career.

Curry is listed as available for the All-Star game, which means he will join his fellow "OGs" on a team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal on Feb. 6.

Curry, in fact, joined his "Shaq's OGs" teammates at the All-Star Practice on Saturday inside his former home venue of Oakland Arena:

Curry's teammates include:

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

James Harden

Damian Lillard

Kyrie Irving (replacing the injured Anthony Davis)

Curry and the rest of "Shaq's OGs" will go up against Candace Parker's Rising Stars, which consists of the players that won the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament on Friday. The Rising Stars that will square off against Curry and his squad include:

Stephon Castle

Dalton Knecht

Jaylen Wells

Keyonte George

Zach Edey

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ryan Dunn

In 11 appearances in the All-Star Game, Curry is averaging 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals. In 2022, he was named the All-Star Game MVP after a scintillating 50-point performance, with a record-breaking 16 3-point shots.

Steph Curry's reaction to Mac McClung's final dunk goes viral

On the eve of his 11th All-Star Game, Steph Curry took in the sights and sounds of All-Star Saturday night. Despite not participating in the Slam Dunk contest, Curry went viral.

That was because the one-time All-Star Game MVP made no effort to hide his disbelief at the final dunk of Mac McClung, who claimed his third straight Slam Dunk title:

In his final dunk of the night, McClung jumped over 6-foot-11 All-Star Evan Mobley, kissed the ball off the front of the rim and seamlessly threw down a two-handed dunk, leaving Steph Curry in disbelief.

Coming from an all-time great who's known for his "night night taunts," this is a tremendous compliment for McClung's title-clinching slam.

