Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2022 NBA Playoffs 

Steph Curry has been the standout player for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA playoffs, and that was expected. He led the team to its first NBA Finals since 2019 and its sixth finals in eight seasons.

Brian Witt @Wittnessed Steph Curry is averaging 31.3 points per game on 49/49/83 shooting in The Finals. Really really really hope he's okay 🤞

Having won three of the last five NBA Finals they've played in, Curry and the Warriors will be looking to snatch another win. This will exert their dominance in the league.

The only hindrance to their fourth title dream in eight seasons is the Boston Celtics, who have proved to be worthy opponents.

The Celtics have taken the lead by winning two of the three games played. They look to extend the lead tonight in front of their home fans. With a chance to end the series and clinch the title in Game 5, the Celtics have Jayson Tatum playing through a shoulder injury.

StatMuse @statmuse Most points this playoffs: Jayson Tatum



Most points this playoffs: Jayson Tatum

Most assists this playoffs: Jayson Tatum

The decision to keep Tatum involved could make or break the team's chances of a title after a 14-season hiatus since their 2008 title. It would be unwise to write off the all-time 3-point leader and the Warriors. They have tons of finals experience.

What's Steph Curry's status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry as probable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. The three-time NBA champion could sit out tonight owing to a left foot injury sustained in Game 3.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice. There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice.

Curry and Celtics big man Al Horford went after a loose ball and Horford was victorious from the scramble. He landed on the "Baby-Faced Assassin's" left foot. Curry, in a postgame interview, related the injury to the one he sustained against the Celtics in the regular season.

He has also stated that the injury won't keep him off the court for Game 4. He revealed that despite being in a bit of pain, he is expected to suit up tonight. While the decision lies with Steve Kerr and the medical team, there is every likelihood that he will play tonight.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry said his injury is the "same thing I did against Boston in the regular season but not as bad.” Steph Curry said his injury is the "same thing I did against Boston in the regular season but not as bad.”

There is a risk of his plight worsening, which might see him sit out the entire series. While a win tonight is crucial, a Warriors team without Curry will not stand a chance against coach Ime Udoka and the Celtics.

