Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Following their drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets in their last game, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reigning NBA scoring champ torched the Nets for 37 points in only 29 minutes of play but could miss the next game due to a left hip contusion.

The two-time MVP dazzled with his shooting, hitting 9-14 three-point shots and 12-19 field goals overall. For good measure, he added 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. With the way he moved around the court and toyed with the Nets defense, there was no indication Steph Curry was suffering from said injury.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob



who cares when you're Steph Curry.

Steph Curry’s performance was so dominant that the Barclays Center crowd chanted MVP for him instead of Nets superstar and former teammate Kevin Durant.

What is Steph Curry’s status for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are also short-handed, which could sway the Warriors towards keeping Steph Curry under wraps for this game [Photo: Cavaliers Nation]

The Golden State Warriors have submitted an official injury report to the NBA with Steph Curry listed as questionable. If the contusion is severe, the Warriors might play it safe and sideline the seven-time All-Star.

GSW will be playing the first game of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will also be coming in short-handed. Their rookie sensation, Evan Mobley, will be out for at least two weeks due to a sprained elbow.

Collin Sexton is another crucial player for the Cavs who will miss the action. Their absence will give the Warriors some leeway to hold out their superstar, if needed.

The Warriors have always been extremely cautious when it comes to Steph Curry’s injuries. They have always erred on the side of caution. This early in the season, they could hold him out for an extra day of rest before facing the Detroit Pistons the next day.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back. Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back.

When will Steph Curry return?

As mentioned, if the Warriors follow their usual procedure when it comes to the franchise’s superstar player, they could hold him out. If the contusion is only mild, the 33-year old should be back on the court for the second part of the team’s back-to-back games. He will most likely return against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

How does Steph Curry’s absence impact the team?

Without Steph Curry, there is a huge gaping hole that probably no individual player in the NBA can replace, let alone someone from the Warriors’ lineup. If Curry is given another day to recuperate his left hip contusion, the Bay Area franchise will miss the most impactful three-point shooter of all time.

Beyond his sizzling stroke, the Golden State Warriors will lose the only player on the team who can manipulate defenses like no other. GSW is third in offensive rating not only because of Curry’s scoring but also because of how he creates opportunities for others.

