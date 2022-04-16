Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? | 2021-22 NBA season

After a two-year hiatus, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, clinching the third seed in the Western Conference.

Fans are eager to see how the team will handle themselves, especially since they have gotten their core back. Klay Thompson's return this year was the final piece of the team that has been missing for a while. The shooting guard was on the sidelines for over 900 days due to several injuries.

Barring injuries, the Warriors are expected to make a deep run in the 2022 playoffs. Their floor, to many, is the conference finals where there is a chance they could face the league's best team, the Phoenix Suns.

Later today, playoff basketball will officially resume, and the Warriors will host the 6th-placed Denver Nuggets. Given the importance of every game at this stage, Curry's availability is a source of concern for many.

What is Steph Curry's status for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors competes for a loose ball against Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics

According to the latest injury update, Steph Curry is listed as "probable" with a left foot sprain. The All-Star guard was injured in a game against the Boston Celtics when Marcus Smart attempted to recover a loose ball but ended up catching Curry.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together. Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together.

Since then, the all-time three-point leader has had to cheer his team off the sidelines. Nonetheless, he was just as excited when the team clinched their playoff berth.

The timeline for Steph's return has always been before Round 1 Game 1 of the playoffs. However, it was not definitive as the medical staff had to continue monitoring his recovery.

During the week, it was reported that he had started engaging in scrimmages, with videos confirming the reports. Curry was seen practicing his shooting as well as his movement to make sure everything was right for him to be available to help his team every step of the way.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #DubNation Steph Curry is the last player in the gym after Warriors practice - no blaring music, no teammates, just him & the basket. He’s been shooting for 40 mins since team activities ended. This after he scrimmaged today for the first time since his foot sprain. @kron4news Steph Curry is the last player in the gym after Warriors practice - no blaring music, no teammates, just him & the basket. He’s been shooting for 40 mins since team activities ended. This after he scrimmaged today for the first time since his foot sprain. @kron4news #DubNation https://t.co/ZhBc2fZGpa

The Splash Brothers, with the help of Draymond Green, are sure to cause problems in the playoffs. But all three players need to be at their best and might fail to record a successful playoff run if either player is missing.

Steph Curry has been sensational this season, even though he endured a dry shooting spell. He has improved his game on both ends of the floor, not being a target defensively like he was in the past. Later tonight, there is a great chance we will see the three-time NBA champion suit up for the Warriors.

