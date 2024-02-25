Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on former unanimous MVP's status (February 25)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is listed as available and will play against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets, on Sunday at the Chase Center for their fourth and final game of their season series.

The Nuggets have swept the Warriors 3-0 in their season series. The Warriors have a -4.2 net rating with an offensive rating of 121.8 and a below-their-standard defensive rating of 126.0 against the Nuggets in the series.

However, the Dubs have regained strong momentum ahead of Sunday's matchup, winning eight of 10 games and three straight, including a 128-110 win over the Pacific rivals LA Lakers on Thursday.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry sustained an injury to his right knee during the second half of the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Nov. 14.

The injury occurred as he drove towards the basket, navigating around a screen set by Kevon Looney, with Jaden McDaniels in pursuit. Despite getting a shot off, the combination of McDaniels' momentum and Rudy Gobert's presence at the rim led to Curry injuring his knee.

At the start of the season, Steph was also dealing with a foot injury, which meant that he was included in the injury report. Nevertheless, he continued to play through the injury.

At the age of 35, Steph has demonstrated impressive consistency, playing 52 of the Warriors' 55 games.

Steph Curry stats vs. Denver Nuggets

In 43 games the two-time MVP has played against the Denver Nuggets, he has gone 19-24. He has averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, including a career-high 51 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 3-pointers.

This season, he has averaged 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists with a steal and 0.6 blocks on 38.8% shooting, including 37.0% from the 3-point line. Curry's unparalleled ball-handling and shooting prowess consistently challenge opposing defenses, creating opportunities for teammates.

His knack for attracting defensive focus often results in a four-on-three advantage for the Warriors. Defenders frequently resort to aggressively double-teaming him off pick-and-rolls or during handoffs.

The Warriors are anticipated to involve him in as many pick and rolls with Nikola Jokic, targetting him. That will depend on how coach Michael Malone chooses to defend him, either by hedging him with the primary defender to give up the ball early or get Jokic to come up high to avoid the 3-point onslaught.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors?

The marquee matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors will be nationally broadcast on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.