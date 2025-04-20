Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Warriors superstar's status for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs (April 20)

Steph Curry is not on the Golden State Warriors’ injury report for their Round 1 Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets. While he is dealing with a right thumb injury, it doesn’t look serious enough to rule him out. Thus, barring any unforeseen injuries ahead of the game, he should play.

Curry has dealt with a right thumb splint for most of the season. He, however, re-aggravated the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 11.

Despite the injury, the two-time MVP suited up for the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the LA Clippers and the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He has been playing with heavy tapping but that doesn’t seem to be bothering him much. Against the Clippers, Steph Curry had 36 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 7 of 12 from the 3-point line. He followed that up with a solid game against the Grizzlies on Tuesday and had 37 points.

The last time Curry really struggled with his shooting was against the Rockets on April 6. With Amen Thompson sticking with him throughout the game, Curry had just three points on 1-of-10 shooting. It will be interesting to see what plays coach Steve Kerr comes up with to create separation for Curry.

How has Steph Curry fared against the Houston Rockets?

Steph Curry has played the Houston Rockets in 45 regular-season games and has a 28-17 winning record. He averaged 24.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds in those games.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors also have a long postseason history against the Rockets, mosting while James Harden was still with Houston. The four-time champion has faced Houston in 20 postseason games and has a dominating 14-6 record, while averaging 25.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

How and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 1 of NBA Playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Toyota Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

