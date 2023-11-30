Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 2x MVP's availability (Nov. 30)

Steph Curry will be playing in the Golden State Warriors' game against the LA Clippers on Thursday, November 30. The veteran guard is healthy and is expected to continue his strong start to the season by trying to help his team snap out of their early-season funk.

However, the Warriors will be without Chris Paul and Gary Payton II, who will both miss the game with injury. Still, Golden State's championship core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will all participate in the contest, which should give Golden State a solid opportunity to get back into the win column.

Curry, 35, continues to prove himself as one of the best players in the world. He's still knocking down perimeter shots at an exceptional clip, converting 43.5% of his 12.1 attempts per game this season.

Furthermore, Curry's limitless off-ball movement hasn't waned either. His exceptional conditioning and understanding of stretching a defense is still one of the Warriors' greatest weapons.

Nevertheless, Golden State needs some of its other stars to step up. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have had incredibly difficult starts to the season. Green has been dealing with injuries and suspension. So, now the historic trio are all back together in the rotation, the Warriors will need to begin producing at a high level.

Chris Paul has impressed since joining the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul during the offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards. Since joining Steve Kerr's team, Paul has spent time with the starting lineup and coming off the bench.

While the veteran guard has struggled to find consistency with his jump shot, he's proving he's still an elite floor general. Paul is averaging 7.5 assists per game, and is breaking down half-court defenses as an off-ball cutter, and via his primary offensive action in the pick-and-roll.

Golden State added Paul to their roster to give them some additional firepower off the bench. The franchise has been searching for a lead ball-handler with their second unit for multiple seasons, and it would appear Paul can fulfill that role for as long as he chooses to remain with the franchise.

Paul has two years remaining on his current contract, however, next season is non-guaranteed. According to Michale Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors are interested in keeping the veteran beyond the current season but would need the money to make sense for both parties.

At 38 years old, Paul's career is in the final stages. However, if he chooses to remain in the league for another year or two, the Warriors could be his best opportunity to continue chasing an NBA championship.