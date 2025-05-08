Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Exploring Warriors superstar’s availability ahead of Game 2 (May 8)

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 that forced him to leave the game in the second quarter.

The Warriors confirmed on Wednesday that the superstar had suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring sprain that will rule him out for the next three games at least. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Curry appeared to suffer a non-contact injury on the defensive end. While he tried to play through it and even made a basket, he signalled to coach Steve Kerr to take him out. He couldn’t return to the game and finished with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

As per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Steph Curry is expected to stay with the team in Minnesota and begin his rehab under Rick Celebrini. This is the two-time MVP’s first soft tissue injury since an adductor strain in November 2018. He hadn’t suffered a hamstring injury before this.

Thus, while a one-week timeline has been provided for now, it’s not guaranteed that Curry will recover enough to make a return in Game 5. Despite his injury, the Warriors won Game 1 99-88.

He is the team’s only injury concern. Expect Kerr to depend more on Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield to carry the offense. Players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Pat Spencer could see extended minutes as well.

How did Steph Curry perform in Round 1 of 2025 NBA Playoffs?

Steph Curry had a great first round against the Houston Rockets. He led the team in scoring (24.0 points), assists (5.9) and rebounds (5.7) as the Golden State Warriors fought their way to a 4-3 win.

His best performance came in a 104-93 win in Game 3 on April 26. Curry had 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including 5 of 13 from the 3-point line. The Warriors were without Jimmy Butler who was suffering from a back injury.

How and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of NBA Playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

